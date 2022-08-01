MSEDCL seeks major participation of consumers in its bonanza scheme

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has urged the residential power consumers, to pay their bills in time or before the due date, and become a recipient of a prize announced by the power entity under its 'maha' bonanza scheme.

Earlier, 238 consumers won the prizes in the first draw in June. The draw for July will be held on August 10 and the draw for August will be on September 10.

MSEDCL offers an almost one per cent prompt payment discount (for bills paid within seven days of its generation) and a 0.25 per cent discount if the bill is paid online. The names of prize winners are declared by picking up lots.

MSEDCL has found that the majority of the consumers do not pay their bills on time, therefore, the arrears get increasing. The blockage of this revenue has made MSEDCL difficult to reconcile power purchases with other expenses. Hence, the Joint Managing Director (Aurangabad Region) Mangesh Gondavale initiated the reward scheme and develop the habit of paying energy bills every month to the consumers.