MSEDCL starts recovery of electricity bills under 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign

MSEDCL joint-MD on the road for electricity bill recovery

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

Joint managing director of Aurangabad regional office, Dr Mangesh Gondavale has taken to the streets himself for recovery of electricity bill arrears in the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign of MSEDCL. Other senior officials also participated in the recovery drive.

MSEDCL is facing financial difficulties due to huge arrears of electricity bills. Therefore, 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign is being implemented with the concept of Dr Gondavale. Dr Gondavale himself participated in the special recovery operation carried out on January 4 and 6 in Shahaganj and Chawani sub-division in the city. Also chief engineer of Aurangabad circle Bhujang Khandare, superintendent engineer Prakash Jamdhade, superintendent Engineer (Infra) Sanjay Sarg, executive engineer Premsingh Rajput along with officers and employees also visited the customers for the recovery of electricity bills.

Electricity supply disconnected

Power supply of 163 customers was temporarily cut off and power supply to 52 customers was permanently disconnected in the recovery drive of commercial and industrial customers in Shahganj sub-division. In all, 750 customers paid their electricity bills and avoided power outages. Power supply to 187 customers was temporarily cut off and power supply to 93 customers was permanently disconnected in the drive carried out on January 6 in the Chawani sub-division. Also, 283 customers paid their electricity bills and avoided disconnection. Along with the recovery of electricity bills, cases of power theft were also uncovered in this campaign. The meters of the customers who are found to have suspicious power consumption have been confiscated and tested in a laboratory.