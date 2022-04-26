MSEDCL to recover Rs 1590 crore from 6L consumers in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 26:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched a drive to disconnect power supply connection of defaulters, who had paid a single pie of their energy bills, for the last three years.

As per MSEDCL record, there are 6.47 lakh consumers from three circles in Marathwada region who has not paid bills of Rs 1590 crore.

Earlier, the MSEDCL has launched Har Ghar Dastak Yojana; Ek Gaon Ek Divas Yojana; Ek Ward Ek Divas Yojana, etc in the month of March to recover their dues and encourage the consumers to pay their current bills, but the results were disappointing.

Under these schemes, the MSEDCL personnel visited door-to-door, checked bill payment status, prompted and encouraged consumers to pay their dues and current bills through persuasion. Besides, the public meetings; all types of publicity and campaigning and other media was utilised. However, 6.47 lakh consumers (all types) in past three years tenure failed to pay dues of Rs 1590.55 crore.

The joint managing director (MSEDCL, Aurangabad Zone) Mangesh Gondawale underlined that the feeder-wise categories has been made on the basis of power distribution and commercial (revenue) loss. If the consumers clear the dues on priority then the status will improve and the load-shedding could be evaded.” The consumers should pay their current bill as as well as their old dues on priority, appealed Gondawale.

Boxxxxxx

Circle wise status of dues (in crores) to be recovered from number of consumers (in bracket).

- Aurangabad Circle - Rs 534.83 crore (2,32,754).

- Latur Circle - Rs 552.56 crore (2,33,073)

- Nanded Circle - Rs 503.15 crore (1,81,795).