MSEDCL urge consumers to e-payment of energy bills

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Extending patronage to its consumers, the power entity, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), has appealed to them to prefer paying their monthly energy bills online (e-payment) to save their valuable time; and energy and also enjoy notable discount.

According to a press release, “ The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle has received payment of energy bills of Rs 161.39 crore online from more than 4.20 lakh consumers in November 2024. MSEDCL offers a 0.25 per cent discount on the total amount of bills paid online. Besides, the Low Tension (LT) consumers can also pay their bills of valuing more than Rs 5,000 through RTGS/NEFT.”

The chief engineer Pawankumar Kachhot has appealed to the consumers to avail the online payment facility in large numbers.

Save Rs 120 every year

For LT consumers, the MSEDCL along with e-payment has also introduced the ‘Go Green’ scheme (encouraging them to go paperless). Here the consumer, instead of a paper bill, has to ask for an e-bill on his/her e-mail and enjoy a Rs 10 concession every month. The details about it are available on the above official website of MSEDCL.

Payment Guide

The consumer can visit the website www.mahadiscom.in or download the Mahavitran Mobile App to pay the bill online through credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI and other modes of online payment including the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). The consumers can also get the payment receipt on their registered mobile number. The receipt can also be generated and the payment history can also be viewed by visiting the official website.