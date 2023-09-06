MSEDCL urge consumers to use power judiciously

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The shortage of rainfall has imbalanced the demand and the supply of power in the region and the state. The availability of power has been scarce. To cope up with the crisis, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), resorted to emergency load-shedding at some places. However, the power entity has appealed to the consumers to avoid misuse or unwanted use of electricity at their homes and establishments and help stabilize the see-saw situation.

The summer-like situation is there due to the shortage of rainfall. This increased the usage of air-conditioners, fans and agriculture pumps. To balance the situation, MSEDCL has appealed to the residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and all other electricity consumers to use electricity judiciously during the peak period (from 6 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 10 pm) to evade load-shedding.

The valuable cooperation will decrease the demand of power and help to stop the power cuts. The rainfall is expected next week, therefore, emergency load shedding is hoped to stop in the next few days, said a senior MSEDCL officer.