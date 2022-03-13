MSME ministry announces ‘Idea Hackathon 2022’

Students, Startups and MSMEs can participate in the hackathon through the MAGIC

Aurangabad, March 13:

The ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) has launched ‘MSME Idea Hackathon 2022’ and MSME Innovation Scheme (Incubation, Design and IPR) under MSME champions scheme. The purpose of this initiative is to help entrepreneurs develop new ventures.

The ‘MSME Idea Hackathon 2022’ invites innovative ideas from students, innovative startups and MSMEs to solve problems. Participation in this hackathon can be done through a host incubator to the ministry of MSMEs like MAGIC. Last date to submit an application is March 24. Participants will be selected through an expert selection committee, and new entrants to the prototype stage in an attached incubator will be selected and funded for the incubation program. MAGIC appeals to students, innovators, startups, entrepreneurs and MSMEs to visit www.innovative.msme.gov.in for more information and to participate in the initiative, and to get the most benefits out of the scheme.