MSM’s ground not suitable for Shah's meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The public meeting of union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held in the city on March 5. BJP is planning to conduct the meeting at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal (MSM)’s ground at Khadakeshwar.

However, the police have informed the BJP office-bearers through a letter that the ground is not suitable from the point of view of security of Shah and other VIPs.

The visit of Shah was scheduled for February 15. But, it was cancelled at the eleventh hour. Now, that the visit’s schedule has been decided again, the Home Department, police administration along with the BJP have started preparations from the security, law and orders point of view.

BJP officials are firmed to hold the public meeting at the ground, which has a background of large political meetings. A senior leader of the BJP from the State is likely to come on March 1 or 2 to review the preparations for the meeting and inspect the venue. Senior police officers recently inspected the ground and opined the ground is not suitable from a bandobast and security point of view.

Box

Why venue is unsafe?

--Shah is the third top most important person in the country. He has Z-Plus (Special) status security. CISF has responsibility for his security.

--The security team consists of 55 personnel equipped with the latest arms. It has more than 10 NSG commandos. The team has briefcase ballistic shield for the bandobast of Shah. Other members of the squad are officers of investigative and intelligence agencies.

--The number of vehicles in his fleet will be more. Also, four VIPs including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present. Around 14 to 15 MLAs have Y-level security. The ground has residences in adjoining areas and very narrow roads. Therefore, it will be difficult to arrange the number of vehicles, number of soldiers, and local police for security in the area.

--Also, it was observed that there is insufficient space for parking and the walls of the ground are not in good condition. Therefore, the police have suggested to see other grounds for the event.