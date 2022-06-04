MSRTC buses meet 32 accidents in 5 months

Aurangabad, June 4:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus journey is considered to be the safest mode of travelling. The corporation is providing services to passengers in the state for the past 74 years. However, the buses have to meet accidents due to various reasons like over-speeding or the mistakes of the drivers. In the past five months, 32 accidents of the MSRTC buses have been reported in the district.

MSRTC was established in 1948 and it provided services to the passengers from big cities to every nook and corner of the rural areas. In the Aurangabad division, there is a fleet of 536 buses, which travel around 1.70 lakh kms providing services to around 80,000 passengers daily. These buses are operated inter-state and to other states as well. The number of passengers is increasing day by day.

In all, 32 accidents were reported in the past five months, which included 16 minor, 9 big, and 7, in which lives have been lost. The corporation provides financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the accident deceased passenger. Meanwhile, training is also provided to the drivers so that the accidents can be averted. The speed of the buses is locked at 80 kms per hour.

Divisional controller Arun Siya said, the MSRTC bus journey is very safe and the rate of accidents is very meager. The corporation provides financial assistance to the kin of the accident deceased.