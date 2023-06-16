MSRTC division in profit after 3.5 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has earned a profit almost after 3.5 years. The division earned an income of Rs 33.72 crore in May and the profit in it is Rs 2.67 crore.

Now, all the bus stands in the district earned a profit, last month.

MSRTC incurred heavy losses after the corona phase. Since 2020, the division was operating with losses. Now, the golden days have returned for the corporation once again. Concessions are given in fares to students, women, and senior citizens. The division has earned Rs 12.96 crore from various concessions.

Cidco bus stand earned a profit of Rs 62.78 lakh, Central bus stand Rs 38.32 lakh, Paithan Rs 53.78 lakh, Sillod Rs 23.17 lakh, Vaijapur Rs 9.17 lakh, Kannad - Rs 37.03 lakh, Gangapur - Rs 17.57 lakh and Soyegaon Rs 23.03 lakh.

Divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar said, all the officers, employees, depot managers, drivers, conductors and technical workers have immensely contributed due to which the division has earned a profit and consistency will be maintained in it.

MSRTC division position (May)

Total buses - 539

Total journey - 60 lakh kms

Total income - Rs 33.72 crore

Total expenditure - Rs 31.04 crore

Total profit - Rs 2.78 crore

Passengers travelling with concession

Amrut senior citizen scheme (above 75 years) - 8,31,250

Senior citizen (65 to 75) - 2,40,161

Women general scheme - 15,13,538