MSRTC employees go on indefinite agitation; passengers left in lurch

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra ST Workers Joint Action Committee members started an indefinite strike in the district on Tuesday morning for their various demands, including the payscale of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staff members on the line of Government employees. A large number of MSRTC workers participated in the agitation which later took the form of a strike.

As a result of this, the passengers suffered a lot. The agitation started at 6 am on Tuesday in all eight bus stands in the district to draw attention to the demands of salary payment, dearness allowance, house rent allowance and annual salary increase.

The employees of Central and Cidco Bus Stands staged a demonstration in front of the Central Workshop of the MSTRTC at Chikalthana.

After waiting at the CBS and Cidco bus stand, the passengers had to return or travel by private vehicle. Agents of private vehicles were collecting arbitrary fares from passengers by taking them from both bus stands.

Box

Fare collection by private transporters

Place----Rent at other times--Rent during agitation

Dhule---Rs 300-----------------Rs 400

Pune----Rs 500-----------------Rs 600

Nashik--Rs 500-----------------Rs 600

Beed-----Rs 250----------------Rs 350

Jalna-----Rs 100--------------- Rs 150

Box

Bus stands of Cidco, Paithan, Kannad completely paralysed

Not a single bus was operated from Cidco, Paithan and Kannad bus stands during the day. All these three bus stations were completely paralysed. The other five bus stations were partially closed.

Box

Shivai with pvt e driver ran from CBS

Only 5 e-buses i.e. Shivai buses run from the Central Bus Stand (CBS) with private drivers. So, the passengers going to Pune got some relief. Apart from that, no other bus ran from the CBS during the day.

Box

Status of buses in district

Total MSRTC employees- 2300

Employees participating in agitation-944

Staff on weekly leave and tour- 1235

Employees on leave- 121