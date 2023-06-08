MSRTC lady drivers still working as conductors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Although, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division got five lady drivers after a wait of four years. However, they still have to work as conductors and not as drivers.

Lady drivers are driving buses in some places in the state. However, the five lady drivers appointed in the division in 2019 are still working as conductors and are away from steering. Three drivers are appointed at the central bus stand and one each at Vaijapur and Gangapur depots. There is a shortage of 98 drivers in the division, still, the lady drivers have not been given the responsibility of driving buses.

Divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar said, these lady employees are appointed as drivers and conductors. They have been given the responsibilities as per requirement.

Meanwhile, driver Shobha More, Rama Gaikwad and Jayashree are appointed at Central Bus Stand and Vanita More and Viju Waval with Vaijapur and Gangapur depots respectively.