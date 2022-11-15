MSRTC still reimburse medical expenses as per 1997 tariff

Aurangabad:

The amount given by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for medical expenses to the employees is barely able to give them any relief. The MSRTC is still paying medical bills based on the 1997 tariff while the cost of treatment for every ailment has skyrocketed. Therefore, if the cost of the hospital is Rs 10,000, only Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 is paid to the employees, said union members.

There are currently 3000 employees working in the Aurangabad division of the MSRTC. These employees have to face financial problems as their salaries and allowances are already low. In case of an illness, one has to take out a loan and pay the bill as they get a meager amount from ST for reimbursement of medical expenses. The medical expenses are being reimbursed to employees as per 1997 tariff. The union members said that the amount has been kept the same for the last 25 years giving the reason that the corporation is in loss. Officials however declined to speak as it was a senior office level decision.

Meager medical expenses

The corporation should revise the rate of reimbursement of medical expenses. This expenditure is paid as per 1997 rates. As compared to the treatment, the employees are getting very less money. A cashless scheme should be introduced for reimbursement of medical bills, said DA Lipane-Patil, Maharashtra S T Workers Congress.

Rates of medical bills

Tests Rates of ST (in Rs)

X Ray - 85

Sonography - 500

ECG - 75

Plasma, hemoglobin- 40

Urine routine examination- 25

2D echocardiography - 500

CT Scan - 1000