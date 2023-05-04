MTDC introduces Fellowship Programme for graduates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for young aspirants desirous to make a career in the tourism sector as the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), for the first time, has introduced a Fellowship Programme 2023 for graduates (in any discipline) falling in the age group of 21 to 26 years (till March 31, 2023).

The application addressed to the General Manager, MTDC should be sent to the email address - gm@maharashtratourism.gov.in with cc to dgm@maharashtratourismgov.in. - by May 15, 2023. The selected fellows would be paid around Rs 40,000 per month including a stipend of Rs 35,000 per month and Rs 5000 for travel and other expenses. The selection will be done on merits through written tests and personal interviews. The names of selected candidates will be flashed on the website of MTDC - www.mtdc.co.

Candidates should be first-class graduates from any discipline. However, those who are graduates or post-graduates in the relevant field as specified in areas of fellowship will be preferred. Work experience of a minimum of 1 year is welcomed. The full-time internship or Articleship/ Apprenticeship of professional courses will be counted as an experience. Basic proficiency in English, Hindi and Marathi languages is mandatory, apart from the ability to work on the computer and internet. This is a one-time programme of 11 months having no provision for re-appointment. The programme does not ensure any job after completion as well, stated the press release.

The MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal said, “The objective of the Fellowship Programme 2023 is to gain from spirited youth, their passion for technology and fresh perspectives. The fellows will be deployed in the different sections and will have to complete at least 6 innovative projects that will help bring a difference to MTDC in revenue earning, image building and extending reach.”