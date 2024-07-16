MTDC offers an astronomical treat

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has taken a visionary initiative to bolster tourism by establishing a state-of-the-art planetarium amidst the heritage sites of Ellora, Khuldabad, and Mhaismal. The project, set to be located on a scenic 2-hectare tabletop land in Sulibanjan (Khuldabad), will cost approximately Rs 25 crores!

MTDC officials underlined that the planetarium will be a valuable addition to the tourism landscape and a point of attraction amongst tourists (domestic and international) of all ages throughout the year.

According to reliable sources, “The projected cost of the planetarium is around Rs 25 crore. Inspired by renowned planetariums like Nehru Centre in Mumbai, and those in Mangalore and Kolkata, MTDC aims to create an iconic educational and entertainment venue in the tourism capital of Maharashtra - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The MTDC had requested the district collectorate for land to establish the planetarium earlier. A meeting with the district collector Deeilip Swami and MTDC officials was held recently and discussed land allocation. Against the request of MTDC for 6 hectares of land, the revenue administration has agreed to allocate 2 hectares of land. It is a tabletop land on the hills at Sulibanjan. The MTDC has also deposited the demanded cost to the revenue administration to speed up the process. The land will be allocated after completion of the measurement process and clearance from the Department of Forest.”

Added the sources, “ The planetarium is a part of the five-year development plan of MTDC. It will complement the allure of nearby Ellora Caves, offering tourists a captivating astronomical experience in the evening hours. Every year, lakhs of domestic and international tourists flock to nearby Ellora Caves and other monuments. After taking possession of the land, the MTDC will send the detailed project report to the state government for allocation of funds.

The planetarium dome will replicate the night sky, providing visitors of all ages with celestial entertainment. It will serve as a delightful addition for tourists, enriching their cultural and educational journey.”

When contacted the MTDC regional manager Deepak Harne confirmed the development, highlighting its strategic role in boosting tourist footfall. He, however, refused to divulge details of the project citing technical reasons.