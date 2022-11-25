MTDC urge to start tourist centre

Aurangabad: The defunct tourist information centre (TIC) of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is posing an inconvenience to the passengers de-boarding from various trains at Aurangabad. It is believed that the centre is not functioning for the past couple of years.

According to experts, there are 29 trains (Up and Downs) halting at the local station daily. These are the regular trains, apart from it there are many trains running twice or thrice a week. The tourism service providers claimed that the tourists after getting down sought basic help to minimise the waste of time, money etc before starting the tour. The office of India Tourism is on the campus of the MTDC resort (en route Railway Station), but here also people do not visit for inquiry. The railway authorities try to guide them, but they could not match the government officials. Hence the tourists rely on information provided on the internet and proceed further.