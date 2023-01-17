MUHS’ 3rd phase of winter session begins today

Aurangabad: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will conduct the third phase of winter session examinations of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses of health sciences from January 18.

Controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that there would be 104 centres across the State for the third phase of the winter session. He said that 35,000 candidates registered for the examinations.

Dr Kadu said that the schedule of the examinations was released on the official portal of the university. Deputy registrar of MUHS Mahendra Kothavade said that the examinations would continue until February 3, 2023, in this session.

The courses included MBBS (2019 CBME), first, second, third and final year MBBS (old), BDS, BHMS (new and 2015), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (year 2012), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (the year 2015), Bachelor in Prosthetic and Orthotics (the year 2017), M Sc Nursing and Master of Physiotherapy. For details, one may visit the university’s official website.