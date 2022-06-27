MUHS extends PET registration date

Aurangabad, June 27:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) extended the last date of registration for the Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2022-23 up to June 30.

The registration process began on May 13 while the last date of submission of the application form was May 31. The candidates were asked to submit the hard copy of the application form was June 10.

However, the university received requests from concerned stakeholders to extend the last date of online registration. Considering this, MUHS extended the registration date up to June 30. The last date for submission of hard copy of the application to the university by speed post has also been extended till July 10.

It announced that there is no change in the schedule of the examination. The candidates who have passed or appeared for a master's degree course are eligible to apply for the test. The admit card will be issued on August 1.

No change PET schedule

The health university will conduct an entrance test for admission to Doctor of Philosophy under the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, Ayurveda and Unani, Homoeopathy, Allied Health Sciences (Nursing, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy) and Interdisciplinary and Interpathy subjects for the academic year 2022-23 across the State on August 27.