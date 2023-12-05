MUHS increases honorarium of dissertation evaluators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Science has increased the honorarium of dissertation evaluators from the current month.

It may be noted that postgraduate health sciences students need to submit one dissertation.

The dissertations are sent online to evaluators who are subject experts for the evaluation. They were given Rs 700 for the evaluation of each dissertation. After the evaluation, the evaluators send a report to the university. There was a demand to increase the honorarium.

The subject was tabled in the Management Council meeting of the university. It was approved that Rs 1200 will be given to the dissertation evaluator from the winter session of the examinations of the current academic year.