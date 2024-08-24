MUHS launched revamped Pharmaceutical Medicine course

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Science has launched a revamped M Sc in Pharmaceutical Medicine from the current academic year.

Former VC of the university Dr Nilima Kshirsagar was the chief guest. VC Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Milind Nikumb, academic department dean Dr Mrunal Patil, Dr Swamit Jadhav, Mahendra Kothawade, and Brig Subodh Mulgund were seated on the said.

Box

Epidemics like Monkypox challenge before all countries

Dr Nilima Shirsagar said that the scope of pharmaceutical medicine has been increasing across the world.

“New epidemics like Monkeypox is a challenge before all countries of the world. Those who will complete Pharmaceutical Medicine will have big job opportunities in such a situation,” she said.

Box

VC Dr Madhuri Kanitkar said that there is stress on practicals in the new course of the university.

She said that students should understand the importance of research and remain more alert.

Dr Milind Nikumbh and Dr Mrunal Patil also spoke. Former students Dr Vishakha Shah and Dr Mayur Giri guided the participants. Earlier, Dr Swati Jadhav made an introductory speech.