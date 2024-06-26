MUHS to follow current pattern of exam schedule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) announced the existing pattern of examination schedule for the undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

It may be noted that the UG and PG examinations in summer and winter sessions are on alternate days. However, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an academic calendar for holding the practical and written examinations in one month.

So, the Examination Board (BoE) of MUHS decided to hold the examinations of MBBS, Postgraduate Diploma, DM and M Ch courses without any gap between two papers in the winter session of 2024.

A circular was also issued for this purpose. The students submitted memoranda to the university requesting to continue the old pattern of examination.

Vice-chancellor of MUHS Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar organised an online meeting with students and interacted with them. The health university conducted an opinion poll online and found the majority of students supported alternate-day examinations.

Considering students' academic interests, the university administration decided to follow the existing pattern of the examination.

Pro-VC Dr Milind Nikumbh, dean of medical faculty Dr Vithal Dhake, controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu and students were present in the meeting. VC Dr Kanitkar said that the matter would be tabled before the ensuing meeting of BoE.