MUHS withholds result of BHMS 1500 students

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) withheld the 1500 BHMS (I, II, III) summer 2021 students result for different reasons. The university declared the result of the BHMS course recently.

But, the result of 1500 was withheld because of different reasons including not possessing eligibility, submission of temporary eligibility, remaining absent in the examinations, non-submission of eligibility certificate or practical marks.

In a letter issued to all the homoeopathy colleges principals and directors, the controller of the MUHS Dr Ajit Pathak to submit the required documents along with a letter through email.

The university informed the colleges that the result would be released if the documents

are submitted within the given deadline.