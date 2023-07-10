Mujeeb Colony residents opposed marking of road!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The officials from anti-encroachment and town planning sections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), today morning, implemented the drive to widen the narrow road from Roshan Gate to Kat Kat Gate via Mujeeb Colony as per the order of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court. The court further directed it as per the Development Plan.

However, the marking was opposed by some residents, while others supported the civic action.

The road has been converted into a narrow strip posing severe inconvenience for the four-wheelers and other vehicles passing through this congested route. Hence a petition was filed in the local bench. Accordingly, the High Court gave the above order.

It is proposed to construct 12 metres wide (40 feet) road as per the 2001 Development Plan. In 2018, the Land Record office conducted the measurement and properties to be acquired and handed over the maps to the municipal corporation. The marking was also done in the past, but then also few citizens disapproved of it.

Meanwhile, the civic officers today after arriving at the spot conducted measurement and marking of a few properties. The residents demanded remarking of properties. Considering the people’s opposition, the work has been halted by civic officers.

It is learnt that the municipal corporation had sent a letter requesting the Land Record office, in 2021, to conduct fresh marking of properties. Now, a fresh reminder will be served for measurement and marking, said the TP sources.

The additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi said, “We are implementing the High Court’s order. We will recheck the Development Plan and measurement reports and maps. We will also lend ears to the grievances of the citizens staying on the road and will take our next action by taking them into confidence.”