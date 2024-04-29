Multi-dimensional fight in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Finally, 37 candidates will be contesting the 18th Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) election from Aurangabad Constituency, after seven candidates withdrew their nominations today afternoon.

Earlier, the forms of 44 candidates were declared as valid during the scrutiny round, but seven of them withdrew from the race on the last date to withdraw nomination on April 29 (3 pm).

The district collector and returning officer (RO) Deelip Swami distributed the election symbols to all the candidates and then announced that there will be 38 candidates including NOTA in fray for the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

Addressing the press conference in the evening, Swami said, “Considering the strength of candidates in fray, the election administration has made preparations to place three EVMs at each polling centre.”

It may be noted that the last candidate to withdraw nomination arrived at 2.45 pm. There was no pressure on candidates for withdrawl of nomination. The candidates themselves remained present to withdraw their nominations. The election symbols to the national and regional parties were distributed, apart from the registered parties. The distribution of symbols were made through drawing lots except a few candidates.

Meanwhile, the long list of candidates including NOTA has increased the tension of the administration. The triangular fight would be between Shiv Sena of Shinde faction, Shiv Sena of Thackeray faction and AIMIM candidates. In the 2019 LS polls, there were 24 candidates including NOTA in the fray.

Mission Impossible

All the political campaigning will come to end officially on May 11 (5 pm). Hence there are 12 days left in hand for campaigning from April 30 with each candidate. Believe it or not, each candidate will have to reach 1.70 lakh voters daily!

Symbols in demand

The election symbols like Auto Rickshaw, Almirah, and Road Roller were in great demand. There was no minor age available. Hence I picked the lots by closing my eyes. The election symbol of trumpet has also been distributed to one candidate, said the collector and RO.

Delay in declaring result !

The voting is on May 13 and the result will be declared on June 4. Due to long list of candidates including NOTA, the buzzer of the ballot unit will buzz for 38 times. This would increase the rounds. Besides, the mock poll will also have to be conducted for 38 times, said Swami.

Printing of ballot paper

The election administration has started the printing of ballot paper after 7 pm on April 29. The Army personnel, Harsul jail inmates, old age citizens voting from home, and officers and personnel deployed on election duty will be casting their votes through ballot papers.

Strength of EVMs

The election administration revealed that 6,120 EVMS will be required in the jurisdiction of six assembly constituencies (falling in the Aurangabad Constituency) and 3135 EVMs in the jurisdiction of three assembly constituencies (falling in the Jalna Constituency), it is learnt.

Box

The names of main candidates in fray are

Chandrakant Khaire - Shiv Sena (UBT)

Sandeepan Bhumre - Shiv Sena (BT)

Syed Imtiaz Jaleel - AIMIM

Sanjay Jagtap - BSP

Harshawardhan Jadhav - Independent and

others

Box

The names of candidates who withdrew their nominations today include Vishwas Mhaske (PPI-Democratic) and Independents - Kiran Berde, Khan Ajaz Ahmed, Gorakhnath Rathod, Ziaullah Shaikh, Mohd Naseem Shaikh and Saheb Khan Pathan.