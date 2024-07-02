Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal to be established at Hingoli Railway Station

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To enhance freight revenue, decongest rail networks, and facilitate faster passenger train movement, the Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR) is moving forward with the development of the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Hingoli Railway Station.

"The Indian Railways has introduced the GCT policy to simplify the handling of rail cargos by constructing additional terminals. It is expected that this facility will contribute to an increase in revenue from the industry. These terminals will help process freight commodities for transportation by rail and also provide enhanced safety and security during transportation. The construction of GCT includes laying of an additional track, concreting of the surface, installation of an electronic in-motion weighbridge, provision of porter restrooms, a covered shed, approach road, water supply arrangements, installation of a computerized working system, and electrification of an additional track," sources said.

"The policy allows for the monetization of railway land that is currently unused through public-private partnership (PPP). The land will be leased out for 35 years. The maintenance of the GCT will be the sole responsibility of the contracting agency, while the maintenance and operation of assets such as tracks, signals, telecom, overhead equipment, and staff costs will be borne by the department," the sources added, mentioning that Indian Railways has plans to develop 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals for multimodal logistics facilities by 2025.

Rajesh Shinde, the public relations officer (PRO) of the Nanded Division, confirmed the development and said that the terminal at Hingoli will be developed on the railway land. The open yard opposite the station building has been chosen as the construction site for the terminal. The division office has invited expressions of interest (EOI) for this self-financed project. The private contractor will be required to make the investment and set up the terminal for a fixed lease period. It is too early to provide technical details about the project."