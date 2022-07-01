Multiutility Underground Expressway (MUE) in city, soon

- AMC to meet IFC officials to pull funds for the MUE project under Prime Minister Gati Shakti Abhiyan.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 1:

Believe it or not, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken a feasibility check to ensure the establishment of a Multiutility Underground Expressway (MUE) on the sides of important roads in the city.

The AMC had spent Rs 274 crore in the last few years on the development of roads in the city. In addition, the proposals to develop many more roads valuing Rs 517 crore is under pipeline. Hence the AMC wanted to get rid of the digging of roads and trenches to lay telephonic or electricity cables or gas pipelines underground. They wanted to protect the roads. Hence the testing has been undertaken.

“The efforts are underway to attract funds from the Prime Minister’s scheme. The estimated cost of the MUE could be around Rs 300-400 crore. Hence the financial aid will help a lot,” said the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

Presently, the digging on the sides of roads is underway in two prabhags to lay gas pipelines. Besides, the task of laying optical fibre cable (OFC) by mobile companies is regular. The AMC collects charges for the damage, but the damage remains unrepaired. “We had a word with the representative of International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is affiliated with the World Bank, in this regard. It will share its expertise and help AMC in preparing the estimate,” said Pandey adding that a meeting with IFC has been scheduled to be held on July 8.

Under MUE, one single pipeline will be laid underground and the water pipelines, drainage lines, mobile cables, electricity cables, gas pipelines etc will pass through it. The single-coated pipeline will be on one side of the road only. This will help protect the roads from getting damaged and increase their life span, it is learnt.