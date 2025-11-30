Mumbai flight delayed by 2 hours
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 30, 2025 23:55 IST2025-11-30T23:55:09+5:302025-11-30T23:55:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Delays continue for Indigo Airlines' night flights to Mumbai. The flight from Mumbai, scheduled to arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 8.45 pm on Sunday, reached around 10.15 pm. Meanwhile, the flight departing from the city to Mumbai at 9.15 pm took off at 11 pm. Frequent schedule disruptions of Mumbai flights are causing inconvenience to passengers.