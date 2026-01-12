Mumbai night flight cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

IndiGo’s night flight on the Mumbai – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Mumbai route was cancelled on Monday. Passengers were informed about this in the afternoon, according to airport sources.

The previous night, the IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was delayed by two and a half hours. The flight, which usually arrives at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 8:45 p.m., landed around 11 p.m. on Sunday. As a result, passengers heading to Mumbai had to wait at the airport for over two and a half hours. Subsequently, the same flight was cancelled on Monday.