Mumbai night flight takes off again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Mumbai night flight, which had been suddenly cancelled by IndiGo, finally resumed operations on Sunday after a gap of five days. On Sunday night, 115 passengers arrived in the city, while 150 passengers flew to Mumbai. With both morning and night flights available, same-day travel between the city and Mumbai has once again become possible.

IndiGo’s flight operations had been disrupted for the past 15 days, with passengers facing frequent delays and sudden cancellations. In addition, the night Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Mumbai flight was abruptly cancelled between December 9 and 13. As a result, for the past five days, passengers had only the morning flight as an option to travel to Mumbai. After reaching Mumbai, travellers were forced either to stay overnight or return by road. Finally, bookings for the night flight resumed from December 14, and the service restarted on Sunday.

Passenger response highlights need for night flight

After five days, the Mumbai night flight took off on Sunday night. A total of 115 passengers arrived in the city, while 150 travelled to Mumbai. Despite delays and sudden cancellations in recent days, passenger response remains strong, clearly underlining the necessity of the night flight to Mumbai.

Hyderabad flight cancelled from December 16 to 31

IndiGo’s Hyderabad flight, which operates three times a week, has been cancelled between December 16 and 31. The airline cited “operational reasons” for the cancellation.