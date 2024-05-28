Municipal administration to continue crackdown on unauthorized water connections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In response to the city's severe water shortage, municipal administrator G Sreekanth has issued a directive targeting unauthorized water connections, which exceed 1 lakh in the city. In a recent review meeting, he stressed that citizens must get their water connections authorized or face penalties.

The administrator convened a meeting with the water supply department to address the ongoing water crisis on Tuesday. He inquired about the progress in cutting off unauthorized water connections and was informed that a dedicated team is actively addressing the issue across various colonies. Additionally, with increasing complaints about contaminated water, Sreekanth suggested employing modern technology to detect pipe leakages, including the possibility of using cameras within the water lines, and recommended appointing a private agency for this task.

The meeting also highlighted the withdrawal of water from Harsul Lake's dead stock. Sreekanth emphasized the need for monthly records of the lake's water levels to ensure proper planning for the following year. It was reported that tanker services are currently providing water to approximately 1 lakh residents. The administrator recommended geo-tagging all bore wells and wells within the city to streamline water distribution.City engineer AB Deshmukh, executive engineer AB Qazi, KM Falak, and other officials from the water supply department, along with linemen were present.

Complaints against GVPR company

The administrator also addressed issues related to the new water supply scheme being implemented by GVPR company. Officials reported that the company is not adhering to the municipal guidelines for laying water pipes. Sreekanth instructed that an official notice be sent to GVPR company, warning that non-compliance would result in financial penalties, including deductions from the company's bills. He emphasized that proper deepening must be ensured while laying water channels and warned that substandard work would not be tolerated or compensated.