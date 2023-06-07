Municipal CBSE school admissions from June 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started five CBSE pattern schools in the city. The admission process for the junior KG class is starting from June 9.

CBSE pattern classes have been started in Garkheda, Osmanpura, Priyadarshini, Chelipura and Cidco N-7 schools. Admission forms will be made available to parents from the school on June 9 and 10. Parents should fill the form and submit it in the same school on June 14 between 9 am to 12 pm. Admission forms should be filled in one school for one student. Child should be 4 years old. It has been informed by the municipal corporation that the date of birth of the student should be between July 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019.