Municipal corporation struggles to obtain carbon credits

Third-party organization will measure the carbon emission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Smart City have been implementing various projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions. To measure the amount of carbon emissions that have been stopped each year, the municipal corporation has decided to appoint a third-party organization, Eco Nivaran. The organization will report on the number of carbon emissions that have been stopped by the corporation so far, and based on this, it will receive a certificate from the international market that will help them earn crores of rupees.

The carbon credit market has been flourishing globally, and some major cities in India have started earning carbon credits. The CSMC and Smart City have been working on it for one and a half years. The municipal corporation will enter into an agreement with the organization, which will prepare the documents required to obtain carbon credit. A certificate has to be obtained from the international organization 'UNFCCC,' and the amount of carbon emissions prevented in the certificate will determine how much money the municipal corporation can earn by selling those credits in the international market.

Projects implemented by the CSMC to obtain carbon credits include tree plantation, LED street lights, solar power, water supply pumps, air pollution control, solid waste management, green building, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater treatment. Eco Nivaran will review these projects and measure how much carbon emissions have been prevented from them. The CSMC planted 1200 trees in Siddharth garden, and these plants also absorb carbon. An estimate of how much carbon is absorbed in a year creates carbon credits of at least Rs 9 lakhs.