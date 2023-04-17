Municipal Corporation takes shocking decision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), is planning to collect a fine of Rs 25 lakh each from the new water supply scheme contractor and the project management consultant (PMC) as compensation for frequent damage to the old pipelines and financial loss in restoring the water supply.

The new water supply scheme works valuing Rs 2740 crore is underway for the past two years. The contract has been awarded to a Hyderabad-based GVPR Co. and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is the nodal agency of the project. The waterworks are going on at a snail’s pace as only 20 per cent work has been done, so far. In the meantime, the High Court and the Divisional Vigilance Committee also made critical remarks on the poor performance of the contractor.

Presently, the work of laying a 2500 mm size main pipeline from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi is underway. The pipeline of length 12 km had been laid, so far. The contractor is digging the trench with the help of JCB. In past, while digging of the trench, the jaw of the JCB had touched the old pipeline of 1400 mm and got damaged. The civic authorities had to then stop the water supply of the city through this pipeline till the damage is repaired. Under the pretext of repairing many hours of so many staff get wasted in restoring the water supply.

So far, the old pipeline was damaged three times when it got damaged at Isarwadi, Pharola and another spot. Hence the CSMC had to sustain severe losses. The expense is made on repairing the damage, waste of manpower, hours and energy. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation is planning to fine the PMC as well which is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of the new water supply scheme.

Rs 25 lakh fine each

The CSMC is planning to demand a compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the GVPR Co. and the PMC - Yash Innovation Solutions and Fortress. The discussion is underway on the proposal and after seeking administrative approval, the notices of fine will be slapped to them, said the sources.