Municipal fire department to soon put out fire till 22nd floor

Financial provision of Rs 53 crore in the municipal budget

Aurangabad, April 1:

The construction of skyscrapers has started in the city. The town planning department of the municipal corporation also gave permission for a 22-storey building in the Satara area. However fire issues are prevalent in these buildings. Therefore, in this year's budget, the corporation administration is going to buy tall ladders to extinguish the fire. A financial provision of Rs 53 crore has been made for updating fire fighting machinery.

Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey said that tall buildings are being erected in the city. Municipal corporation had earlier given permission for construction of a 16 storey building (48 meters high). Meanwhile, changes to the rules have paved the way for the construction of 79-meter-high buildings. Accordingly, AMT Infrastructure had submitted a proposal to the municipal corporation to construct the 22-storey tallest building.

After scrutiny of the submitted proposal within a month, the concerned group has been given building permission. The municipal fire department can currently provide services to a two-story building. Therefore, while allowing tall buildings, the fire fighting system will also have to be updated.

Accordingly, a provision of Rs 53 crore has been made in the budget. Pandey said that Rs 13.50 crore has been provided for purchase of snorkel vehicles, Rs 26 crore for purchase of other vehicles, Rs 3.50 crore for construction of emergency management center and Rs 10 crore for purchase of fire protection equipment. Vehicle purchases will be on this year's agenda.