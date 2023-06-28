Municipal petrol pump generates Rs 1.27 crore revenue

Constructed two years ago at Zakat Naka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has generated a net income of Rs 1.27 crore over the past two years from its Zakat Naka petrol pump, which was constructed on one of the corporation's plots. The petrol pump, named Pragati Petroleum, has also provided employment opportunities to many unemployed youths. The pump supplies 2,500 liters of fuel to municipal vehicles and 5,000 liters to smart city buses every day.

The initiative to construct petrol pumps on municipal plots was started two years ago, with Pragati Petroleum being the first one. The pump has a storage capacity of 100,000 liters and can store five types of fuel. The pump's net profit in the first year was Rs 22 lakhs, which increased by almost 200 percent in the second year, resulting in a total net income of Rs 1.27 crore. The rent of the plot is Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand per month to the municipality, and the total income of the year is Rs 18 lakhs.

To celebrate Pragati Petroleum's second anniversary, E-20 and green diesel sales were launched under the guidance of administrator G Sreekanth. The employees of Pragati Petroleum were felicitated on the anniversary. Deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, executive engineer DK Pandit, deputy engineer Amol Kulkarni, Vijay Chawre of Indian Oil company, sales manager Rahul Harkar, and others were present.