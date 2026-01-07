Municipal poll campaign marred by violence in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Campaigning ahead of the municipal corporation elections witnessed violent incidents in two parts of the city on Tuesday.

In Garampani, Mithun Jadhav (35), an auto-rickshaw driver, was attacked with a weapon while campaigning for his sister Varsha Jadhav (28), a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate from ward number 5. The assault occurred around 5 pm after the accused allegedly threatened him, tore campaign banners, and attacked him on the face. Kishor Wagh, who was accompanying Jadhav, was also assaulted.

Based on a complaint lodged at the Kranti Chowk police station, a case was registered under assault and provisions of the Atrocities Act against Arbaz Karim Khan, Abdul Sameer alias Guddu, and Ansar Ansari. The accused were arrested the same night, and two of them were remanded to two days of police custody. Police said the prime accused, Arbaz Karim Khan (28), has 14 serious criminal cases registered against him.

Attempt to set fire to campaign office

In a separate incident, an attempt was made to set fire to the campaign office of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Mayur Sonawane (ward number 16) in Kailasnagar at around 4.30 am. According to the FIR, Balu alias Yogesh Mule allegedly threw a flammable substance at the office while party workers were asleep nearby. A local resident witnessed the act, and CCTV footage reportedly captured the incident. Following a complaint by party office-bearer Yogesh Shahane, Jinsi police registered a case against the accused.