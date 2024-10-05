Municipal team assaulted at Central Naka

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal employees tried to seize a street meat vendor's table at Central Naka on Friday morning. Two people were charged at Jinsi police station for assaulting and abusing the team.

A team from the Municipal Corporation's Animal Husbandry Department took action against open meat sellers. Led by Laxman Phule, along with Deepak Salve, Ramesh Shirsat, and Ramkumar Jaiswal, they arrived at Central Naka. Asaf Abdul Majeed and Aref Abdul Majeed had set up a meat-selling table on the main road. When the team tried to remove the table, the vendors assaulted and verbally abused them.

