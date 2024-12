Municipality collects Rs. 17 lakh in tax dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Kannad Municipal Council collected Rs. 17 lakh in tax dues during the Lok Adalat on Saturday. A total of 243 tax recovery cases were presented. Chief Officer Nandkishore Bhombe confirmed the amount collected.

Municipal employees involved included Prashant Deshpande, Bhagyashree Bedge, Sainath Phule, Atul Salve, Pawan Pardeshi, Syed Mumtaz Ali, Shaikh Fasiooddin, Narayan Kangare, Prajakta Shejul, Pratiksha Diwane, Rahul Karade, Nilesh Shinde, Pradeep Allad, Vaishali Dabhade, Pranjal Allad, Ravindra Rajora, Mukesh Rajora, Devidas Patil, Bajirao Thorat, Bhaginath Allad, Devendra Rajora, Jagan Shirse and Suresh Shirse.