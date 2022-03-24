Murder accused thrashes witness after coming out of jail

Aurangabad, March 24:

A murder accused after completing the jail tenure severely beat the witness and his wife with a stick at Naregaon Kachrapatti area on Tuesday evening.

Witness Irfan Akram Shah’s (38, Brijwadi, Chikalthana MIDC) brother Imran Shah and accused Abbas Osman Shah (Kacchi Ghati) had a quarrel in 2010. Abbas had murdered Imran and the former was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in this case.

Abbas after completing the imprisonment came out of the prison on May 27, 2022. Since then, he had bitterness against the witness Irfan. On Tuesday evening, Irfan was going from Naregaon Kacharapatti area when Abbas stopped him and started quarreling with him. He severely beat Irfan with a stick claiming that he had to suffer for seven years because of him. When Irfan’s wife tried to intervene, he beat her as well.

A case in this regard has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station. Abbas also lodged a cross-complaint against Irfan and his wife.