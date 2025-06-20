Murder incident prompts CSMC-police to free Mukundwadi area from encroachments

It is believed that there are around 450 encroachments between Mukundwadi and Chikalthana.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Mukundwadi on Thursday night around 8 pm, following a minor dispute, Mastan Qureshi alias Nanna, who works at a chicken shop, attacked three individuals with a sharp-knife. In this incident, one young man died, while the other two injured are currently battling for their lives in the hospital. This heart-wrenching incident has left the city in shock. Just 12 hours after the incident, at 12.30 pm on Friday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Police jointly launched an operation against encroachments in the area. Within just four hours, 85 small and large encroachments (including pucca constructions) were cleared. Notably, encroachments belonging to leaders and workers of various political parties were also demolished by JCB machines. The citizens strongly welcomed this action.

In the gruesome attack carried out by Mastan Qureshi, Nitin Sonaji Sankpal (35, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) died on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the Police Commissioner strongly urged the Municipal Commissioner to remove the encroachments. He also expressed readiness to provide heavy police security for the operation. Accordingly, the administrator G Sreekanth instructed the anti-encroachment squad to clear all encroachments on both sides of the road from Mukundwadi to Chikalthana. At exactly 12.30 pm, in the afternoon, the action began with a JCB near the Mukundwadi crematorium — the spot where Nitin was murdered.

Initially, some shopkeepers didn’t even get a chance to remove their goods. Various types of shops set up illegally — including those selling chicken, mutton, tea and snacks, running garages, bamboo stalls, Chinese food outlets, battery vendors, and fish sellers — were all demolished one after another. Shops in front of the ST Workshop, including welding units, iron cabinet makers, and other vendors, were also brought down during the drive.

Traders remained silent before police

Before the operation began, Mukundwadi had taken on the appearance of a military camp. Personnel from the Municipal Corporation’s "Nagarik Mitra Pathak" were also deployed. As a result, traders did not oppose the demolition at all during the operation. However, after the action was completed, a few traders expressed their displeasure.

From vegetable market to Soham Corner

The anti-encroachment drive continued in the afternoon from the Mukundwadi vegetable market up to the corner of Soham Motors. Makeshift stalls and sheds on the service road — including Chinese food, chicken, mutton, tea and snack vendors — were demolished. Leaders and workers from various political parties, as well as hundreds of local citizens, were present at the scene.

Shops belonging to political leaders

Shops, hotels, and beer shops owned by relatives of MLA Narayan Kuche, former corporator Babasaheb Dange, Motilal Jagtap, social worker Gaurabai Jatwe, and Uddhav Sena’s Shinde faction workers, among others, were also demolished during the drive.

A 60-meter wide road is necessary

Officials and staff from the CSMC’s Town Planning section initially inspected whether the road was indeed 60 meters wide as per the development plan. They began marking encroachments falling within this 60-meter width using red paint. Measurements were taken as 30 meters to the left and 30 meters to the right from the center median. Besides, each property owner is mandated to leave a 6-meter setback on both sides. No construction or installation of iron grills is permitted within this setback area. The 60-meter width is intended to include a service road and green belt. The encroachments demolished on Friday were all located either within the setback zones or within the 30-meter limits on either side of the road.