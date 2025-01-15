Murder over 'popping the collar'; BCS student killed in Osmanpura flat; throat slit in brutal attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A trivial argument over “Why are you staring?” and “Why do you pop your collar?” escalated into the gruesome murder of 19-year-old Pradeep Nipte, a BCS student at Deogiri College, in Osmanpura, late Tuesday night. The assailants, taking advantage of Pradeep being alone, fatally attacked him in his rented flat.

Pradeep, a native of Majalgaon in Beed district, lived near the Bhajiwalibai statue area with his cousin and three friends. The shocking murder came to light when his flatmates returned around 10 pm and discovered him lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit.

Planned attack

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated. Pradeep had reportedly been involved in a dispute with some college students on Saturday over a minor altercation, which escalated into a physical fight.

While his flatmates were out, the assailants allegedly confirmed he was alone before entering the flat. Using a sharp weapon, they attacked him, inflicting two fatal cuts to his throat, on Tuesday evening. The body was then arranged on the bed and covered with a blanket, making it appear as if Pradeep was sleeping.

Upon their return, Pradeep’s flatmates initially noticed nothing unusual. However, when he didn’t respond even after 30 minutes, one of them uncovered the blanket, revealing the horrific crime scene.

Investigation intensified

Osmanpura police, led by inspector Atul Yerme, responded swiftly and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area and eyewitness accounts are being examined to identify the culprits. Police have also started questioning college students who may have been involved in the earlier altercation.