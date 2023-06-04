Murderer arrested within 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested the murderer of Vishal Kailas Shinde from a hotel near Ahmednagar on Sunday within 24 hours of the incident. The arrested has been identified as Ganesh Suryakant Patare. He confessed that he stabbed Vishal in a fit of rage. Vishal ridiculed Ganesh saying that he has no status to roam in a vehicle, informed PI Sandeep Gurme.

Police said Vishal was sitting with his friends at Maliwada in Begumpura when Ganesh stabbed him in the chest and neck in the wee hours on Saturday. Ganesh then fled from the scene.

Crime branch PSI Praveen Wagh and his team received the information that Ganesh is coming to a hotel Sandeep near Ahmednagar for lunch. Accordingly, the team laid a trap and arrested Ganesh.

Police said deceased Vishal Shinde and Mayur Adsul attacked Ganesh’s brother with a knife in 2021. A case was registered against Vishal and Mayur. Mayur presently is in Harsul Jail.

On Friday night, Ganesh was going on his motorcycle. Vishal was with his friends when he taunted Ganesh that he has no status and still he is having a motorcycle. Ganesh then went home and came back with a knife and stabbed Vishal in the chest and neck.

The police established several teams and launched a massive manhunt for Ganesh and arrested him near Ahmednagar.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI Wagh, Yogesh Navsare, Vijay Bhanuse, Vijay Ghuge, Nitin Deshmukh, Kakasaheb Adhane, Kailas Kakad, Ashwaling Honrao, and others.

The police produced Ganesh before the court and he has been remanded in police custody for eight days. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is further investigating the case.