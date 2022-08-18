Murderer Lover keeps girlfriend in godown for night

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The entire city was shocked when the incident where a lover Saurabh Bandopant Lakhe (35, Shiur) brutally murdered his girlfriend Ankita Mahesh Shrivastav (24, Shiur) and cut her body into pieces came to the fore on Wednesday.

Police said Saurabh kept Ankita in the godown of his furniture shop at Shiur for the entire night. Later, he brought her to Aurangabad in a car the next morning and strangulated her to death in her rented house at Navjeevan Colony in Hudco area. The Cidco police produced Saurabh and his accomplice Sunil Gangadhar Dhaneshwar (Shiur) before the court on Thursday. Both have been remanded in police custody for five days.

Saurabh and Ankita were in an illicit relationship for several years. Both were married and were neighbours at Shiur. The entire village was aware of their illicit relations. Later, Ankita decided to live separately from her husband and was living in a rented house in Navjeevan Colony, Hudco area in Aurangabad for the past two months. Saurabh used to visit her frequently here. However, Ankita wanted that they should get married soon and hence always pursued the issue of marriage to him.

On August 14, she had gone to Shiur and Saurabh kept her in his godown for a night. At around 4.30 am, Saurabh, his friend, and Ankita came to Aurangabad in a car. In her house, both had a heated quarrel over the marriage issue. In a fit of rage, Saurabh with the help of his friend strangulated her to death, he confessed in the police inquiry. On the same night, he tried to take away the body of Ankita. However, the car owner refused to take the dead body, and hence he kept the body again in the house. On August 16, he came to the city on his two-wheeler and cut the head and hands of the body and kept it in the godown of his shop.

On August 17 afternoon, the Devgaon Rangari police arrested Saurabh and his friend Sunil while taking the remaining parts of the body in a car from Aurangabad to Shiur. The accused were handed over to the Cidco police and the head, hands, and other parts of the body were seized and sent to Government Medical College and Hospital. The police also seized the car in which the body parts were being taken.

More accused may come to fore

Saurabh’s friend Sunil Dhanedhar helped him to take the body parts from Aurangabad to Shiur in a car. The police have arrested both of them. They have been remanded in police custody for five days. One more accused Manvar Osman Shah (Shiur) is at large and the police are searching for him, police said.

Saurabh suspected Ankita

Saurabh used to frequently visit Ankita at her rented house in the city. However, Saurabh was suspicious that she is having an affair. Hence, Saurabh must have killed Ankita, the police suspected. The police are investigating in this direction and checking their call details, the police said.