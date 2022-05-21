Murders traced from carry-bag, water bottle

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 21:

Around 45-year-old man was found in half-naked and half-burnt condition in a farm in Pachod area on May 18. The Aurangabad rural police have succeeded in identifying the deceased and arrested the murders.

Briefing the press, SP Manish Kalwaniya said a man was found in a farm in half-burnt condition. His face was burnt and there were no signs and articles to identify him. Four teams were established and they minutely searched the spot. They found a carry-bag containing a saree and a bottle of mineral water in it. On the bag and the address of Shevgaon, Ahmednagar was mentioned.

The investigation was started in this direction and it was found that the victim was Devidas Rambhau Jadhav (Jadhav Vasti, Varud Road, Shevgaon, Ahmednagar).

The first wife of the victim has separated from him and lives at Junnar in Pune. The victim's second wife Surekha Devidas Jadhav was not at home since the day of the murder, the police came to know.

On suspicion, the police investigated and found that she met a person Ashish Vijay Raut (26, Savali (Sadoba, Arni, Yeotmal) through social media and developed intimate relations over the past two years.

The police arrested Surekha and Ashish from Nagpur and Ashish’s friend Sangeet Shamrao Devkate (Yeotmal), who provided them a vehicle and helped to dump the body. During interrogation, they confessed that they killed Devidas Jadhav by hitting him on his head with an iron road at his home in Shevgaon. Later, they took him in the car and tried to burn him on a farm at Pachod. The police seized Rs 1,51,000 cash and two mobile phones worth Rs 20,000, all amounting to Rs 1,71,000 from the accused, SP Kalwaniya said.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, SDO Jaidutta Bhavar, local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge, API Ganesh Survase (Pachod), PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Tube, Shrimant Bhalerao, Balu Pathrikar, Valmik Nikam, Rajani Sonawane, Anand Ghateshwar, Dnyaneshwar Mete, Yogesh Tarmale, Jivan Gholap and other.

SP Kalwaniya said that the police team will be given a reward for their success.