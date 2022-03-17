Murlidhar Gaikwad no more

Aurangabad, March 17:

Murlidhar Bhagaji Gaikwad, a resident of Mahatma Phulenagar, Gangapur passed away due to prolonged illness on March 16. His cremation ceremony was held at Gangapur. He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters, daughters in law and grandchildren. He was the father of Dr Gautam Gaikwad (professor, Government College of Education), adv Sunil Gaikwad and prof Santosh Gaikwad.