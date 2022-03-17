Murlidhar Gaikwad no more

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2022 05:45 PM2022-03-17T17:45:02+5:302022-03-17T17:45:02+5:30

Aurangabad, March 17: Murlidhar Bhagaji Gaikwad, a resident of Mahatma Phulenagar, Gangapur passed away due to prolonged illness on ...

Murlidhar Gaikwad no more | Murlidhar Gaikwad no more

Murlidhar Gaikwad no more

Next

Aurangabad, March 17:

Murlidhar Bhagaji Gaikwad, a resident of Mahatma Phulenagar, Gangapur passed away due to prolonged illness on March 16. His cremation ceremony was held at Gangapur. He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters, daughters in law and grandchildren. He was the father of Dr Gautam Gaikwad (professor, Government College of Education), adv Sunil Gaikwad and prof Santosh Gaikwad.

Open in app
Tags :Mahatma phulenagarMahatma phulenagarGovernment college of educationSunil gaikwadDelhi university teachers' union