Musical journey concludes amid dance, instrumental, vocals

Sangeeta Muzumdar, Neel Ranjan Mukherjee, Shankar Mahadevan mesmerize music lovers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The three-day musical journey of Ellora - Ajanta International Festival concluded on Monday amid dance, instrumental music, and vocals by renowned artists. The festival which resumed after a gap of seven years was concluded with the singing of Internationally acclaimed Padmashree Shankar Mahadevan and the Kathak dance of noted dancer Sangeeta Muzumdar. Neel Ranjan Mukherjee, Hawaiian Guitarist and his group ‘Strings and Steps’ along with the Indian Coastal Guards jawans accompanied her on various instruments. The musicians presented a unique fusion of dance with various musical instruments.

Mahadevan steal away the show

Internationally acclaimed singer Shankar Mahadevan presented Marathi folk songs and captured the hearts of music lovers. He along with folk singer Ganesh Chananshive presented various kinds of folk songs. It was a proud moment for the entire Marathwada as various kinds of folk music from all over Maharashtra were presented here.

Mahadevan sang classical, devotional, Marathi and Hindi film songs. He started the concert with Ganesh Vandan ‘Ekdantay Vakratunday’. He invited folk singer Ganesh Chandanshive onto the stage and both of them sang the songs ‘Deva Maya, May Bapa’, Yallama, Payala Naman and others. Chandanshive thanked Mahadevan for giving him the opportunity to sing with him. Later, Mahadevan presented some Marathi songs, Natyageet, and classical music.

The city revelers were enjoying the festival for the past three days at Soneri Mahal in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) campus and it concluded on Monday in a splendorous manner. People gave a huge response to the festival and expected that it should be organized every year. W-20 representatives from various countries staying in the city for the Women-20 conference also attended the festival. union minister of state Dr Bhagwat Karad, Nitin Bagadiya felicitated the artists. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey thanked the people for their support.

People gave loud applause

City music revelers responded tremendously to the music concert of Shankar Mahadevan. They gave loud applause to each of the songs he sang with clapping and loud uproars. The concert became more and more interesting as it proceed further.

Came to Aurangabad after 18 years

Mahadevan said that he had visited Aurangabad 18 years back. The people here knew music and hence he is happy to perform here. He presented the Hindi and Marathi movies songs composed by Shankar - Ehsan - Loy. His songs ‘Baglyanchi Maal Phule’, ‘Main Rahu Na Rahu’, Man Mast Magan Bus Tera Naam Dohraye, Ai Watan Abad Rahe Tu and others.

Children, and youngsters dance to the tunes

Responding to the songs of Shankar Mahadevan, children and youngsters danced to the tunes of various songs. They came near the stage and started dancing and Mahadevan also responded to them positively and himself started dancing. His emotional songs like Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai, Andhere Se darta hu Main Ma, Ghar Pankhatun Swapna Udayche Zep Ghe Re Pakhara and others moved the audience.