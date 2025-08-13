Musigal Presents: Lokmat Times Campus Club; Patriotic Song Competition 2025 High School Section concludes with intense musical brilliance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The High School Section of the Lokmat Times Campus Club Inter-School Patriotic Song Competition 2025, proudly presented by Musigal, concluded on Wednesday at Lokmat Bhavan with electrifying performances and an overwhelming participation from more than 40 schools. The level of competition was exceptionally high, making it a truly memorable musical battle.

Musigal, renowned for its structured curriculum following Alfred’s syllabus, daily practice sessions, and certification opportunities from the world’s top music universities - Trinity and Rockschool - once again infused the event with professionalism and inspiration.

The panel of judges featured two eminent music personalities from Jalgaon - Kiran Sohale, Sangeet Visharad and MA in Music, Head of Cultural Department at Vivekanand Pratishthan, Jalgaon, and Ganesh Desale, Sangeet Visharad, a talented singer, harmonium player, and composer. Both brought their expertise and sharp musical sensibilities to the judging table, ensuring fair and insightful evaluations.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the end of the event, graced by chief guest and veteran singer Prasad Sadekar, an active contributor in the field of music for nearly 50 years, Dr Utpal Gaikwad, Director of Musigal and Ramesh Dedwal, Events Head (Maharashtra and Goa) Lokmat.

“It is truly inspiring to see such a high standard of talent and dedication from our young performers. I am deeply grateful to Lokmat Times for partnering with Musigal to provide this platform. As a token of appreciation, Musigal is delighted to extend free demo classes for all, a 25% discount for Campus Club members, and one month of complimentary classes for the winners of the competition.”

Dr Utpal Gaikwad (Director, Musigal)

Results:

Winner: Cambridge School

Runner up: Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gursahani Memorial

Second Runner up: PSBA

First Consolation: Pioneer English School Bhokardan

Second Consolation: Riverdale High School

Best Tabla Artist: SBES Centenary

Best Harmonium Artist: PSBA

Best Keyboard Artist: Stepping Stones High School

Best Face Expression: The Jain International, Dargah

Unique Song Selection: Nath Valley School