Muslim delegation offers condolence to Hindu families

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Displaying a moral gesture, a delegation of Muslim community members today offered condolence and extended their sympathy to the bereaved Barve and Borude families today morning.

The two families are grief-stricken over the sudden demise of six members of their families in a road accident that took place on Samruddhi Mahamarg on Sunday.

The Muslim community seniors and leaders met the heads of both families by visiting their houses and condoled them. The delegation comprised of former mayor Rasheed Mamu, Jamiat-ul-Ulema city president Khalil Khan, Shafiq Milli, Aref Munir Khan, Ibrahim Mulla, Adv Mukheed, Satish Kamekar and others met Ravindra Barve at Dwarkanagar in Hudco N-11 sector and Raju Borade at T V Centre in Cidco N-9 sector.

The Muslim members told them to maintain patience and pray for the departed souls. They also told them to take care of the injured relatives, who are undergoing treatment in the hospitals, and also take care of themselves.

While speaking to the scribe, Rasheed Mamu said, “The bond of brotherhood and communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims is the identity of our city. Our effort is to maintain this unique tradition in future. It was our moral duty to come and condole the bereaved families during this emotional crisis hour. The whole family is grief-stricken due to the loss of six members of their families. Many Hindu brothers do participate in our happy and sorrowful moments. Let the anti-social elements try their best to create hatred and division between the two communities, but it will be in vain. They will never ever succeed in their motives.”