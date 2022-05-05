Muslims shower flowers on Hanuman temple kalash procession

Example of social harmony at Ladsawangi

Aurangabad, May 5:

The ongoing loudspeaker issue has not affected the communal peace in rural areas. One such incident took place at Ladsawangi in Aurangabad tehsil on Thursday. During the procession for the Kalasharohan ceremony of Hanuman temple in the village, the Muslim community members of the village showered flowers and conveyed the message of social unity.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has ordered to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in the State against the azaan taking place in mosques. This created a tense situation in the State. However, it does not seem to have any effect on the rural environment. The Hanuman Temple in Ladsawangi village was recently renovated. A religious programme was organized in the newly built temple from May 5-7. A procession was taken out from the chariot in the village on Thursday morning. When the procession reached the Bagwan galli, Haji Ahmed Shaikh, Feroz Bagwan, Kalim Shaikh, Dr. Akbar Shaikh, Salim Shaikh, Aref Bagwan, Zafar Bagwan, Altaf Beg, Afzal Shaikh, Sameer Syed and others welcomed the procession by showering flowers. Devotees were also happy with the affection shown by the Muslim community.

Communal harmony in the village

Ladsawangi is a large village in Aurangabad tehsil with a large population of Hindus and Muslims. But there has never been any religious tension in the village. On the contrary, everyone shares each other's joys and sorrows. No matter what tension prevails outside, the village never feels the effects.