Mutha is Mahaveer Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti prez

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Sakal Jain Samaj of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will celebrate the Bhagwan Mahaveer Janmakalyanak Mahotsav on April 4 with enthusiasm. Against this backdrop, the executive body of the Mahotsav Committee - 2023 was announced.

Rajesh Mutha has been appointed as the president of the committee.

The new executive body was announced under the guidance of Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda and executive president Subhash Zambad. The presidents of all Samaj and Panthas, secretaries and former presidents, and officials of the Mahotsav Committee were present.

The office bearers are Rajesh Mutha (Tera Panth Jain Samaj), executive president Nilesh Pahade (Khandelwal Digambar Jain Samaj), general secretary Ravi Lodha (Jain Shwetambar Stanakwadi Shree Sangh), treasurer Rahul Sahuji (Agrawal Digambar Jain Samaj), programme organiser Ajeetkumar Chandaliya (Jain Murtipujak Shree Sangh), secretary Amol Mogale (Saitwal Digambar Jain Samaj) and women’s committee executive president Kavita Ajmera. Sakal Jain Samaj general secretary Mahaveer Patni provided this information.