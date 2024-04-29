MVA alliance office-bearers meet to devise political strategy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Once upon a time, Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency was the bastion of Shiv Sena. Its candidate Chandrakant Khaire has been elected as the member of parliament (MP) for four consecutive terms. He tasted defeat in 2019 (fifth term). However, he is contesting the election for a sixth consecutive term which is a prestigious issue for him as Khaire has claimed that this will be his last election. He will be facing strong contenders like sitting MP and AIMIM’s candidate Imtiaz Jaleel and Shinde faction’s Sandeepan Bhumre in the LS polls.

As an MVA candidate Khaire visited various temples to seek blessings and attended marriage ceremonies in the last two days. Khaire also held a public meeting at Sillegaon in Gangapur on Monday. Now, he has vowed to organise various public meetings and gatherings in different parts of the constituency from Tuesday.

MVA is an alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Hence the office-bearers and activists of Congress and NCP have also come on the road for his campaigning. A meeting was held in the campaigning office of Khaire in the presence of the Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf, NCP district president Khwaja Sharfuddin, and former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele on Monday. They discussed political strategy to be implemented in the coming days. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve is also campaigning for Khaire and is meeting the voters at different places.

Meanwhile, Khaire has planned to reach out to the maximum number of voters by conducting public gatherings and holding meetings in the coming 12 days.